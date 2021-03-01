Non-cognisable case registered against Fadnavis for 'defaming' deceased woman
A non-cognisable case was registered on Monday against former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and five other leaders of the BJP in Washim district after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly defaming the woman from Pune district whose death set off a political row leading to resignation of a minister.
The offence was registered under sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code at Manora police station.
Besides Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, the complaint also named Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, former ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar, Mumbai MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, and BJP leader Chitra Wagh.
The complaint also named Prasad Lad, Shantabai Chavan, and woman activist Trupti Desai.
The 23-year-old woman died in Hadapsar area of Pune in February. Her death triggered a huge political controversy with the BJP alleging link of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod to the case.
Rathod, a Banjara community leader, resigned as state Forest minister on Sunday but had denied all allegations raised against him.
The complaint against Fadnavis and others was lodged by Shyam Sardar Rathod, who heads youth wing of the Rashtriya Banjara Parishad in Washim district, as per the copy of the complaint.
Shyam Sardar Rathod also accused some news channels of defaming the deceased woman and the Banjara community.
He also threatened to launch a protest if a strict action is not taken against the accused persons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Non-cognisable case registered against Fadnavis for 'defaming' deceased woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records less than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases after 5 days
- Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,92,976 and the death toll at 5,264, the official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cyber sabotage' attempt, says Anil Deshmukh on Mumbai power outage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘When power went out…’: Maharashtra minister Raut on outage in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar’s complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Rape-accused arrested 2 months after he fled from Mumbai hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena minister resigns, wants impartial probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops continue hunt for suspects as CCTV footage provides little clues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to impose lockdown but 'majboori' is also something: Maharashtra CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox