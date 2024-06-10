North-bound section of coastal road to open from Monday

MUMBAI: The north-bound section of the Mumbai coastal road will open to motorists on Monday up to Haji Ali. The second underground tunnel will be inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde after conducting an inspection before the road is opened for traffic. Mumbai, India - June 9, 2024:Dharamveer, Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Second Tunnel under Mumbai Coastal Road (South) will be open from tomorrow by C M Eknath Shinde after inspection by CM and various dignitaries, at Marine Drives, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The road will be operational from Monday to Friday each week, remaining closed on weekends to complete the remaining work. Northward travel will be possible from Marine Drive to Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Barrister Rajni Patel Chowk (Lotus Jetty) and Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Chowk).

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project, overseen by the BMC is over 90 percent complete. Starting Tuesday, the road will be open for regular traffic from 7 am to 11 pm, a span of 16 hours daily. This route will operate from Monday to Friday each week but will remain closed on weekends to facilitate the completion of the remaining work.

Opening the completed portion for transportation will reduce the traffic load and make commuting faster and more comfortable for Mumbaikars. The southbound route from Worli to Marine Drive, which was opened for traffic on March 11, provided significant benefits to the city’s residents.

Now a 6.25-km stretch is being opened for northbound travel, primarily from the Marine Drive area to the Haji Ali area. This route includes interchanges at Amarsons Park and Haji Ali, facilitating traffic access to various parts of the city. Traffic will be eased particularly from Barrister Rajni Patel Chowk towards Worli and Bandra, and from Vatsalabai Desai Chowk towards Tardeo, Mahalakshmi and Peddar Road.

After entering the underground tunnel from Marine Drive, one can exit at Amarsons Park via the interchange. From there, travellers can head south to Marine Drive or north to Barrister Rajni Patel Chowk and Vatsalabai Desai Chowk.

To further facilitate northbound travel, the next phase of the coastal road up to Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli is planned to be opened by July 10, with ongoing works in that direction.

BOX

Salient Features of Mumbai Coastal Road Project

• Length of road: 10.58 km

• Lanes: 8

• Total length of bridges: 2.19 km

• Tunnels: 2.07 km each

• Underground parking spaces: 4

• Vehicle parking capacity: 1,856

• Open/Green Spaces: 70 hectares

• Sea defence wall/walkway: 7.47 km

• Promenade: 7.50 km

• Project cost: Estimated ₹13,983 crore

• Scheduled completion: October 2024

*Tunnel Features-*

• India’s largest diameter tunnel (diameter 12.19 m)

• Saccardo ventilation system for the first time in India

*Benefits of the Project*-

• Approximately 70 percent time savings, 34 percent fuel savings

• Will help reduce noise pollution and air pollution

• Separate lanes for buses