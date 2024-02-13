Now, consumers will get respite from power cuts within 20 minutes

Mumbai: Thirty lakh electricity consumers in the western and eastern suburbs will be able to get respite from power cuts within 15 to 20 minutes as opposed to an average of 34 minutes currently. From February 10, Adani Electricity has incorporated an advanced system to resolve owing to a technical failure. Respite from power cuts in 20 minutes (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The system called Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) could be helpful during summer when power cuts are frequent. Sources in Adani Electricity said ADMS will now help identify the precise location of the fault generated between two Customer Sub Stations (CSS).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A CSS is a large piece of equipment usually found in housing societies that ‘steps down’ electric voltage before supplying it to homes in the vicinity. There are 7,100 CSS or substations across the suburbs where Adani Electricity supplies power to almost 31.5 lakh consumers.

Read more: Now, pay power bills at grocery stores also!

“All these years, in case of power failure, identifying the precise location of the cable fault would take a long time. With ADMS, it will give us the precise location of the fault which will help in faster restoration,” said an engineer from Adani Electricity.

ADMS can also detect problems before they cause large power outages and swiftly resolve problems. There are some 10,000-odd sections under CSS that connect 16,000 km of underground cable network in Mumbai falling under Adani.

This will also help balance the flow of power across the electricity network which will reduce power wastage. These are monitored in real-time where suburbs have been divided into seven different divisions - Bhayandar, Borivali, Dindoshi, Andheri, Bandra Powai and Chembur - to provide broad updates on any power fluctuations.

Read more: 72 hours and counting: No power at Worli SRA

Kandarp Patel, managing director of Adani Electricity said, “The ADMS platform is not only relevant for today, but it is future-ready. The system will create advanced situational awareness and quick response to events in the network.”

At present, of the 7,100 substations, Adani Electricity has completed work on incorporating 60% with the system and they will complete work by 2026-27. This project is being undertaken at a cost of ₹37 crore.