Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NSSO officer arrested for obtaining bribe via wife’s G-Pay account 

ByAbhishek Sharan
Feb 13, 2025 06:52 AM IST

CBI arrests NSSO officer Shankar Raghorte for allegedly demanding a ₹10,000 bribe from a businessman for ASI returns assistance.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a senior official of the National Statistical Survey Office (NSSO) for allegedly demanding and obtaining a bribe of 10,000 from a businessman, falsely claiming he had helped the latter submitting returns for the Annual Survey for Industries (ASI) for two firms.

NSSO officer arrested for obtaining bribe via wife’s G-Pay account 
NSSO officer arrested for obtaining bribe via wife’s G-Pay account 

The accused officer, Shankar Raghorte, a senior statistical officer at NSSO in Belapur, allegedly harassed the complainant to pay a bribe to his wife’s account via Google Pay.

The complainant is a director at a private firm in Bhandup. His father is a proprietor of another private firm at Byculla; both manufacture plastic files and folders. As per the complaint, he received nine notices from October to December, 2024, about filing returns for the ASI, an agency official said.

On January 27, after the businessman had submitted the returns, Raghorte allegedly met him and claimed to have helped file returns for his and his father’s company. While handing him the visit reports for the two companies, the accused allegedly first demanded a bribe for his help, then harassed the businessman.

“The accused himself shared his wife’s G-Pay number details with the complainant and asked him to transfer the bribe amount to the account,” a CBI official said.

The businessman submitted his complaint to the CBI on Monday, and Raghorte was booked under section 7 (demand of undue advantage by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI verified the allegation in the presence of the independent witnesses and prepared a Verification Report. Raghorte was produced before a special court where he was remanded to the CBI’s custody till Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On