Mumbai: Amid the escalating tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities regarding reservations in the state, Dr Rahul Ghule and his colleagues from the OBC Medicos Association have decided to relinquish their quota. The association is launching a campaign, ‘Aarakshan Chhodo, Samaj Jodo’ (Leave reservation, unite society), on June 26, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, the father of reservation. OBC medicos’ association to give up quota to help others, launch campaigns

Dr Ghule, the Association’s President, announced that he and his colleagues would return their OBC documents to the Chief Minister, symbolically renouncing their reservation benefits. “I took OBC reservation to become a doctor. Today, I am in a strong financial condition and no longer wish to avail the benefits of the OBC-NT (Nomadic Tribes) quota for myself or my family,” stated Dr Ghule. “Instead, these benefits should be extended to the needy members of the community.”

The campaign is a response to the growing tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities, exacerbated by movements like Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Reservation Movement and Laxman Hake’s OBC Reservation Rescue Movement. These movements have led to incidents of attacks and arson in Beed, with fears of such violence spreading to other districts. Dr. Ghule said, “If the wealthy in the reserved quotas give up their reservation, the quota will go to the poor in these communities, and such conflicts will end.”

Dr Ghule is a vocal advocate for equitable distribution of resources. He set up the One Rupee Clinic in Thane in 2017 and in Uttar Pradesh, which offers affordable healthcare to the underprivileged. “The Maratha-OBC agitation has created a social rift. Our ‘Leave Reservation, Unite Society’ campaign aims to spread the message to the privileged across different quota categories,” he said, By taking this stand, the Association hopes to foster a more inclusive society and mitigate caste-based conflicts.

Vice President of the Association, Dr Atul Giri, echoed Dr Ghule’s sentiments. “Reservation should be given to the poor and their children. Those who have become financially self-reliant should voluntarily leave the reservation. This will ensure that the benefits reach those who truly need them,” he said.

Dr Giri pointed out the provision of non-creamy layer certification. “If we need benefits of reservation we need to submit non-creamy layer certificates. A family with an income below ₹8 lakh is eligible for this. As doctors, we are not benefiting from this. By taking this progressive decision, we need to highlight the upgradation of our community,” said Dr Giri. He also emphasized the need for surveys to give justice to the economically weaker section (EWS).

Other members of the association, including Dr Vaibhav Malave and Anil Choudhary, plan to follow suit. “Our caste will remain the same throughout our lives, but we do not need to avail reservations lifelong or for future generations once we are financially secure,” said Dr Malave from Kalyan.

The Association claimed that 20 doctors join them till now expecting more to join this campaign. Sudha Shenoy, the founder of the Save Merit Save Nation movement, praised the doctors’ decision, calling it a positive step. She said, “An individuals residing in cities who can financially support their children’s education should voluntarily relinquish their reservations. This would benefit underprivileged students in rural areas who face significant educational disparities.” Shenoy, a longstanding advocate for merit-based principles in medical education, highlighted the importance of addressing these disparities, which have persisted for a decade. She further stated that such initiatives can help bridge the educational divide and create more equitable opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.