Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

OBCs start parallel stir against Maratha quota demand

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 05:44 am IST

On Saturday, OBC leaders said that they would lead a morcha towards Mumbai akin to Jarange-Patil in a fortnight’s time

Mumbai: A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai seeking blanket reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, OBC activists on Saturday started a chain hunger strike in Nagpur to defend their 27% quota.

OBCs start parallel stir against Maratha quota demand
OBCs start parallel stir against Maratha quota demand

Hundreds of OBC activists gathered at the Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur on Saturday morning to take part in the chain hunger strike as OBC leaders declared that they would continue with the protest until the state government assured them that Marathas would not be accommodated within the OBC quota.

“We do not oppose reservation for Marathas. But when they seek it from our quota, we will have to defend our rights,” said Babanrao Taywade, president of the National OBC Mahasangh.

None of the seven commissions which were formed following demands of reservation from Marathas had recommended the same, he alleged. “Hence they are trying to seek reservation through the back door,” he claimed.

In Maharashtra, the OBC quota is availed by 382 sub-castes and OBCs fear that inclusion of Marathas’ within the category would further shrink their prospects.

On Saturday, OBC leaders said that they would lead a morcha towards Mumbai akin to Jarange-Patil in a fortnight’s time. A statewide campaign would be started soon to create awareness among OBCs and consolidate them for the march to Mumbai, they noted.

Various OBC groups had started a parallel agitation against the Marathas last year, when Jarange-Patil led a morcha from Jalna to Mumbai and then chief minister Eknath Shinde assured that Kunbi certificates would be issued to all 57 lakh Marathas with Kunbi antecedents. A draft notification to this effect was also issued by the state social justice department but was not implemented under pressure from the OBCs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / OBCs start parallel stir against Maratha quota demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On