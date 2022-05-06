Objectionable expressions not enough to attract sedition charge, says Mumbai court
MUMBAI: Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, apparently used “extremely objectionable” expressions against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, crossing the line but the mere use of derogatory and objectionable words may not be sufficient to charge the couple with sedition, a Mumbai court observed on Wednesday while granting them bail.
“On perusal of the transcript of interviews [the Ranas gave to TV channels], prima facies it appears that the applicants [the couple] have used certain expressions and sentences against the chief minister which are extremely objectionable,” said additional sessions judge Rahul Rokade in the detailed order which became available on Friday. “Undoubtedly, the applicants have crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”
The court said the sedition charge can be levelled only when the words used have the tendency or intention of creating disorder or disturbance of public peace and violence. “Therefore, though the statements and acts of applicants are blameworthy, the same cannot be stretched too far to bring them within the ambit of section 124A [sedition] of IPC [Indian Penal Code].”
The couple was arrested on April 23 following their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots”.
Police claimed the couple was part of a larger conspiracy to create unrest in Maharashtra by challenging the state’s highest political authority. They said the couple was part of a big plot to create a challenge to the law-and-order situation to such an extent that it can be used as a ground for the dissolution of the Shiv Sena-led government.
The court refused to accept the contention. “The said announcement [for chanting Hanuman Chalisa] does not in any manner have the tendency of subverting the Government by violent means, nor do the same have the effect of creating hatred, disaffection, or contempt for the Government,” the court said. “It is well settled that section 124A of IPC cannot be invoked to penalize criticism of the persons for the time being engaged in carrying on administration or strong words used to express disapprobation of the measures of Government with a view to their improvement or alteration by lawful means.”
'Concerned about safeguarding people': Nitish on Shah's CAA post-Covid remark
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the Centre will take a decision on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, ANI reported. "Everyone having voting rights is a citizen of the country. How could they (refugees who are Indian citizens) cast their franchise otherwise, and how come he became a home minister? He has a habit of parroting lies,"West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee retorted.
Jodhpur violence: Curfew relaxed for two hours
Jaipur: The curfew imposed following communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was lifted on Friday for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities on Friday. Director general of police M L Lather said that they have arrested 211 people in connection with the violence and registered 22 cases. The violence broke out on Monday night over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in the city's Jalori Gate.
2 more held for links with four Khalistani terrorists arrested from Haryana
Ferozepur: Two people were arrested on Friday from Punjab's Ferozepur and Faridkot for their alleged links with the four men found carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition in their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday. Police said the four men from Punjab were linked to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
After Covid hit his business, Bengaluru man toured India with only ₹12,000
Visal Vishwanath, who owns an event management business packed his bags and set off to tour the entire country on a budget. A native of Kannur, Visal moved to Bengaluru many years ago and resided in BTM Layout. Visal's India tour consisted of all states and even a few union territories, with his last stop being Bengaluru. Three days back after completing his 278 days long journey across 28 states, Visal wrote, “LIFE. The best gift i have ever got.”
PSI recruitment scam: Two cops and a candidate arrested
In latest development in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Criminal Investigation Department, which is investigating the case, arrested two cops and a rank candidate on Thursday. The DSP of Lingasugur, Mallikarjun Sali, and a fingerprint inspector called Anand Methre were also arrested in connection with the case. The total arrest count in the case has surpassed 45, while detectives from CID are combing down all exam centres and persons suspected of involvement.
