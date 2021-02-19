Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail
Film producer Sherlyn Chopra on Thursday filed a pre-arrest bail application before the Bombay high court (HC) in connection with a case registered against her by Mumbai Police’s cyber cell based on a complaint regarding obscene videos uploaded on internet.
The application was filed after the session’s court rejected her application for similar relief on February 8. Chopra claimed she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission.
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22.
A single bench of justice PD Naik while hearing the application filed by Chopra was informed by advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal that the producer apprehended arrest as she could not remain present for interrogation due to personal reasons when she was called by the police in November last year.
Chanderpal said the alleged obscene content, which was found on some free-to-view sites, was created by a United Kingdom-based company in which Chopra is a director. He added that the content created by the company was a paid content but someone had pirated it and uploaded the same on the internet without her consent.
Chopra was booked on November 6 under section 292 (obscene content) of the Indian Penal Code read with sections 67 and 67A (for transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, 2008 and sections 3 (prohibition of advertisements containing indecent representation of women) and 4 (Prohibition of publication containing indecent representation of women) of the Indecent Representation of Women (Protection) Act, 1986.
While seeking grant of pre-arrest bail, Chanderpal assured the court that his client was willing to cooperate with investigators and produce relevant documents as and when called and added that there was no chance of tampering with the evidence.
