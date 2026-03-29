MUMBAI: Promising marriage and a home in Lokhandwala, a London-born Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) businessman allegedly duped a woman out of ₹2 crore. OCI businessman booked for cheating woman of ₹2 crore

The accused, identified as Nishit Patel, a resident of Khar, was booked by Kashigaon police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, police said.

The 32-year-old complainant, who sings at orchestra bars, told police she met Patel in October 2023. He introduced himself as a builder from an influential family and quickly gained her trust and entered into a relationship, repeatedly assuring her that they would marry.

According to investigators, Patel convinced her that they should first buy a luxury flat in Andheri’s Lokhandwala. He allegedly claimed the ₹7-crore property had been negotiated down to ₹5 crore through his high-profile contacts, including an “encounter specialist”, a senior BMC official and a film personality.

Believing him, the woman allegedly liquidated her jewellery and borrowed from her friend to arrange ₹2 crore, which she handed over to Patel. He was supposed to pay the remaining amount and close the deal.

However, the remaining amount was never paid to the builder, police said. When she began asking questions, Patel allegedly threatened her, saying he had links with senior police officials and no one would register a case against him.

“Meanwhile she got pregnant and he forced her to abort the child and even threatened her if she kept on demanding the money he would ask the bar owner to sack her,” said a police officer.

Suspecting fraud, she finally approached the police, who registered a case against the accused.