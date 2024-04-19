Ola driver killed in Turbhe while securing his cap, investigations underway

Navi Mumbai: Multiple fatal road accidents have shaken Navi Mumbai this week. In the first incident, a mishap claimed the life of 58-year-old Ola driver, Sakil Abbas Mukadam, as he attempted to secure his cap while riding pillion with his friend near the white house in Turbhe. Mukadam, a resident of Ulwe and originally from Sindhudurg, was killed when a truck ran over him after his cap flew off. Even after efforts to rush him to Vashi General Hospital and later to JJ Hospital, Mukadam succumbed to his injuries. The FIR against the unidentified truck driver was filed only after Mukadam’s friend lodged a complaint, prompting an investigation by the Turbhe MIDC police. “The deceased and his family were in their hometown for the rituals and were waiting for the Ramzan month to get over after which they finally approached us with the complaint. We are investigating the case and are trying to locate the driver with the help of the CCTV footage,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said. HT Image

In another incident, 30-year-old Rizan Sabir Ali Shah, a caterer from Kurla, was struck by a negligent driver while walking from Kharghar to Belapur. Arun Ghatvisave, a 44-year-old resident of Panvel, has been served a notice under the CrPC by the Kharghar police for his reckless driving.

The string of accidents continued with the demise of 34-year-old Mohammad Hameed Irfan, a Thane resident, who died after crashing his motorcycle into a divider at Turbhe, Rabale MIDC area. The biker succumbed to the grievous injuries sustained to his head.

Authorities are investigating these incidents and are utilising CCTV footage to identify and arrest those responsible, underscoring the necessity for enhanced road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Navi Mumbai.