On cam, speeding Lamborghini crashes into divider on Coastal Road in Mumbai

A speeding Lamborghini car rammed into divider on Coastal Road in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday, police said, adding that the driver escaped unhurt in the incident which was caught on camera. The Lamborghini crash took place at around 9.30 am on Sunday, when the road was slick from an early downpour.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media after industrialist and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania posted it, showing the speeding Lamborghini losing control and crashing into the divider.

“Another day, another Lamborghini mishap This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini?” Gautam Singhania wrote.

According to Worli police, cited in an earlier HT report, the driver — identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah – was heading towards Colaba when the car suddenly skidded, slammed into the barricade and came to a screeching halt.

“The car skidded after which Shah lost control and crashed. He was not reported injured,” said senior police inspector Arvind Patil.

Atish Shah is a resident of Nepean Sea Road.

Police have asked the RTO to examine the car for possible mechanical failure, even as preliminary assessment suggests the wet road surface caused the accident.

On December 25, 2024, another model of Lamborghini caught fire on the same stretch. Flames engulfed the vehicle before the fire brigade managed to douse it in 45 minutes. No one was injured in that incident either.