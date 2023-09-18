Mumbai: A man died and 28 other passengers were injured after a state transport (ST) bus collided with a container truck on the Mumbai-Goa highway in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said. The incident took place near Mangaon in Talegaon village when the bus and container truck were moving side by side. One dead, 28 injured after ST bus hits container truck on Mumbai-Goa highway

The deceased, identified as Vinod Tarale, 38, was travelling to his native in Rajapur. He was on board with his son Atharva Tarale, 15, and wife Vaishanavi Tarale, 36; both of them were severely injured and shifted to MGM Hospital. The deceased was sitting next to the driver’s seat on the left side when the accident occurred.

The 28 passengers who were injured include nine women, three girls and five boys, confirmed a police officer, who added the MSRTC authorities arranged a bus to ferry the remaining passengers to their destinations after the incident, the official added.

Most of them belong to Garibacha Wada Sarovar Nagar and Aju Baju areas of ​​Dombivli West.

Police inspector of Goregaon police station, S Raskar, said, “The heavy vehicle was not permitted on the Mumbai-Goa highway for the next 10 days according to the government guidelines to make travel easy for Konkan residents to visit their village during Ganeshotsav. Despite these guidelines in place, the container entered and changed the lane from right to left at speed resulting in the collision. The left side of the bus was completely damaged. The accused driver immediately ran away from the spot. We have booked him under IPC 304 A, 279, 337, 338 and Motor Vehicle Act 184 and 134.”