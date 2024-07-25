 One held for history-sheeter's murder at Mumbai spa | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
One held for history-sheeter's murder at Mumbai spa

PTI |
Jul 25, 2024 08:56 AM IST

One held for history-sheeter's murder at Mumbai spa

Mumbai, Police have apprehended a man in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter inside a spa in Worli area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. The crime branch of the Mumbai police apprehended the 26-year-old accused from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district late Wednesday night, hours after the murder, an official said. Guru Waghmare, 52, was murdered inside the spa by two unidentified persons in the early hours of Wednesday. Waghmare, who used to claim that he was a police informer and also a Right to Information activist, had several cases including those of rape and extortion registered against him, he said. "The arrested person is among the two accused persons who killed Waghmare. It was a 'supari' killing," the police official said, adding that investigation into the case was underway. As per the case details, Waghmare, a resident of Vile Parle in Mumbai, visited the spa situated at Worli Naka regularly and the people working there knew him. When Waghmare visited the spa on Tuesday evening, his 21-year-old woman friend and three male friends asked for a party as he had celebrated his birthday recently. The group of five then went to a hotel in Sion for a party. Around 12.30 am on Wednesday, all of them returned to the spa. After some time, the three men left while Waghmare and his woman friend stayed back, the police said. About two hours later, two different men came to the spa and attacked Waghmare with sharp weapons, they said. Worli police were alerted about the incident around 2.30 am. Police rushed to the spot and found Waghmare in a pool of blood with his throat slit. The victim had at least 10 cases registered against him, including a rape case registered at Mulund police station, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Mumbai / One held for history-sheeter's murder at Mumbai spa
© 2024 HindustanTimes
