Thane: The Property cell of Thane police on Tuesdays arrested a man for allegedly selling one revolver and two live cartridges in Thane. One held with country-made revolver, bullets in Thane

The accused has been identified as Nagesh Sidhu Math, 24, a driver by profession who lives in Digha in Navi Mumbai. Constable Prashant Bhurke received specific information from a reliable informer that a resident of Digha was yo reach Thane with some arms and ammunition and accordingly a trap was laid.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After intercepting him, during his questioning, he revealed that he had come to sell a country-made revolver and two live cartridges and was arrested on Tuesday. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Matha already had offences under 376(2)(N) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) cases lodged against him at Rabale police station.

Swapnil Pradhan, Police Sub Inspector of the Property cell of the Thane crime branch said, “A case was lodged under various sections of the Arms Act at Kalwa police station. He was produced in court and one day police custody was granted by the court. We are trying to get to know from where he procured the arms and to whom he wanted to sell.”