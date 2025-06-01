Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
One worker died, another injured, in car parking lift collapse in Borivali

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2025 06:32 AM IST

MUMBAI: A car parking lift collapsed at a Borivali West construction site, killing one worker and injuring another. Investigation ongoing, FIR to be filed.

MUMBAI: One worker died and another one was injured after a car parking lift collapsed and fell into a 7-meter deep car lift pit, trapping the pair under it. The incident occured in the under-construction ground-plus-21-storey building Om Prathamesh in Borivali West at 11am.

The fire brigade rescued the trapped persons and sent them to the Shatabdi hospital, where Shubham Madamlal Dhuri, 30, was declared brought dead. The other, Sunjeet Yadav, 45, was reported to be in stable condition. Yadav suffered head injuries and was referred to have a CT scan taken.

“It is still unclear what happened, as we are still investigating,” said an additional divisional fire officer in charge at the spot. “It was an under-construction building, and the workers were probably working at it when the car lift collapsed into the underground pit, crushing them underneath it. The worker that survived is not in the condition to talk.”

The MHB Colony police said they would file an FIR against the parking lift contractor.

