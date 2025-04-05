Online coolie booking services at Vasai, Vapi stations soon

MUMBAI: In a big respite to passengers with huge luggage, the Indian Railways will begin porter/coolie services online via Online Coolie (Sahayak) Booking Service on Go Foodie Online website. The Western Railway will be the first to start this service from Vasai, Vapi and Valsad. Sources said the rates will be lesser there would be no need to bargain with the coolies. The “Porter on Call” service ensures that journey is smooth and effortless especially while carrying heavy luggage,” said an official. As of now this service will not be available at those terminuses and railway stations where coolies are already available for public (PTI)

WR authorities have begun this service at Valsad Station; it will be followed at Vasai and Vapi stations in the coming days. Sources in WR said the Mumbai Division has launched a unique, first-time-ever initiative called for online booking of porter or coolie services.

“As of now this service will not be available at those terminuses and railway stations where coolies are already available for public. This service will eliminate the need to bargain and finalize the charges with the porters for carrying the luggage from the platform. The service will save time, money and be hassle-free,” said a WR official.

“To ensure passengers need for porters at stations where there are no Licensed Sahayaks, Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has come up with this innovative initiative. Charges are capped at the level of our existing licensed sahayak charges. An agency has been contracted who will supply these on demand porters,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

Bookings can be made through the website www.gofoodieonline.com/online-coolie-booking, over phone call through registered numbers – 7229931116/ 9119222762 or by scanning the QR code at the station. Passengers can select the boarding and de-boarding station, after which a confirmation message, containing the name and contact number of the porter who will handle their luggage, will be generated to the passenger through WhatsApp.

Once you book the service, the system will track the location of the train. Any train delays will be communicated to the porters, not hindering their availability to passengers. “The fares will be fixed by the railways, which will be the same as what anyone pays to the coolies now, or it could be lesser. Passengers can book the service for Patients, Divyangjan and senior citizens. This will make travel hassle-free especially for families traveling in long-distance trains. The railways should, however, keep a check on the service provided at the end of the journey,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

The WR officials said there is also a customer feedback mechanism on WhatsApp.