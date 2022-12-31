Operation All-Out: Cops nab 534 people, raid 223 places ahead of NY Eve

Mumbai: In a bid to have a safe, secure and crime-free New Year, the city police have launched “Operation All-Out.” On Thursday night, the cops arrested 534 people, including 64 accused who were externed but had returned to the city before the completion of their externment period and 29 absconding accused.

The operation was conducted across the city under the guidance of police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. Five additional commissioners from each region, 13 deputy commissioners and 41 assistant commissioners along with senior inspectors and subordinate staff of the police stations participated in the drive.

During the drive, police teams raided 223 places to ensure law and order is maintained in the city during the new year celebrations and also to deter habitual offenders from committing street crimes. The police also checked on 1,471 on-record criminals and warned them to not indulge in any anti-social activities.

The police also carried out nakabandi at 178 spots across the city and checked 8,690 vehicles. In the check-ups, 60 motorists were booked for drink and driving. The police also took action against 2,300 others for other traffic violations.

In addition, around 164 people were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 31 were arrested for possessing weapons like knives and swords during the operation. The police also arrested 29 absconding accused wanted across the city and 131 people who had non-bailable warrants issued against them were not found earlier.

Police officers also checked 872 hotels and lodges and carried out raids at 73 locations for selling alcohol illegally and they were shut down. Similarly, police also raided 38 illegal businesses and arrested a total of 55 people.