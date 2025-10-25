Opp gets combative about vote chori, Aaditya Thackeray to make presentation on Monday

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will make a presentation on the alleged vote theft in Maharashtra elections, along the lines of Rahul Gandhi’s earlier presentation in New Delhi, during a party workers’ meeting in Mumbai on Monday. The Opposition parties are planning to get aggressive on the issue before the local body elections expected to be held from December to January.

Aaditya is set to present data from several constituencies of Maharashtra to support his claims at the meet to be held at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome in Worli. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the meeting, which is being held for Sena (UBT) leaders to guide party workers before the local body polls.

Party MP Sanjay Raut on Friday announced Aaditya’s presentation, and said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Mahayuti leaders needed to watch it, as it would expose the vote chori scam during the Maharashtra assembly elections last year. On Friday, Saamna, the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece edited by Raut, slammed CM Devendra Fadnavis for his statement that there were bogus voters in the constituencies that opposition parties had won too. “When the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) exposed bogus voters and other anomalies in the voters list, Fadnavis is now warning the opposition about the same. Indirectly, Fadnavis is admitting to bogus voting and the discrepancies,” stated the editorial.

Recently, Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking at a media group conclave, announced that he would “blast the bomb of vote theft” soon. According to party leaders, his team scrutinised all voter lists, particularly in Mumbai constituencies, to ferret out the additions and deletions. Armed with this evidence, Aaditya will make his presentation on Monday and also guide party workers on how to stop such bogus voting during the BMC elections.

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders are also planning to raise the vote chori issue on different platforms. State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal will participate in a debate on the issue on Saturday. The MVA, along with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is also taking out a rally in Mumbai on November 1 to highlight the issue.