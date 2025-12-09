Oppn criticizes ‘shorter’ Winter session

NAGPUR: On the opening day of the state legislature’s winter session, the Opposition attempted to pin down the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly over its decision to cut the duration of the session from two weeks to just one. It was earlier expected that the Nagpur winter session would be for two weeks – from December 8 to December 19. However, the Business Advisory Committee has now decided to conclude the session by December 14, effectively reducing it to just one week. To be sure, last year’s winter session had lasted just six days. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan premises, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Before the House took up the concluding condolence motion, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker Nana Patole, who represents Sakoli in Vidarbha’s Bhandara district, raised strong objections to the truncated schedule. Patole argued that the reduced duration had forced the government to hurriedly push through several Bills. Citing the historic Nagpur Pact, he said the winter session was meant to run for at least six weeks.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, however, said there was no merit in revisiting the issue on the floor of the House, noting that the decision had been finalised in the Business Advisory Committee meeting—where the Opposition had ample opportunity to present its stand.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to reassure Patole and other Opposition members that the government was fully committed to ensuring adequate legislative business. He said the government was ready to work late into the night every day to facilitate debates and discussions on all issues raised by members.

A similar scene unfolded in the Legislative Council before Chairman Ram Shinde adjourned the House for the day. Congress MLC Satej Patil drew the Chair’s attention to the travel difficulties faced by members due to multiple Indigo Airlines flight cancellations. He urged the government to arrange special Air India flights from Mumbai and Pune next Sunday, the final day of the session, to prevent further inconvenience.