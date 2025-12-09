Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Oppn criticizes ‘shorter’ Winter session

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 06:36 am IST

It was earlier expected that the Nagpur winter session would be for two weeks – from December 8 to December 19

NAGPUR: On the opening day of the state legislature’s winter session, the Opposition attempted to pin down the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly over its decision to cut the duration of the session from two weeks to just one. It was earlier expected that the Nagpur winter session would be for two weeks – from December 8 to December 19. However, the Business Advisory Committee has now decided to conclude the session by December 14, effectively reducing it to just one week. To be sure, last year’s winter session had lasted just six days.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan premises, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan premises, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Before the House took up the concluding condolence motion, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker Nana Patole, who represents Sakoli in Vidarbha’s Bhandara district, raised strong objections to the truncated schedule. Patole argued that the reduced duration had forced the government to hurriedly push through several Bills. Citing the historic Nagpur Pact, he said the winter session was meant to run for at least six weeks.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, however, said there was no merit in revisiting the issue on the floor of the House, noting that the decision had been finalised in the Business Advisory Committee meeting—where the Opposition had ample opportunity to present its stand.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to reassure Patole and other Opposition members that the government was fully committed to ensuring adequate legislative business. He said the government was ready to work late into the night every day to facilitate debates and discussions on all issues raised by members.

A similar scene unfolded in the Legislative Council before Chairman Ram Shinde adjourned the House for the day. Congress MLC Satej Patil drew the Chair’s attention to the travel difficulties faced by members due to multiple Indigo Airlines flight cancellations. He urged the government to arrange special Air India flights from Mumbai and Pune next Sunday, the final day of the session, to prevent further inconvenience.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Oppn criticizes ‘shorter’ Winter session
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

On the first day of the winter session, the Opposition criticized the Mahayuti alliance for reducing the session from two weeks to one, concluding on December 14 instead of December 19. Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole objected, stating the truncated schedule hinders legislative processes. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured commitment to addressing all concerns amid travel issues faced by members. Last year's session lasted only six days.