Oppn parties slam govt for security failure

Opposition parties criticised the Mahayuti government for alleged failure of law and order after criminals fired at the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra West on Sunday morning.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. It is shocking that criminals openly fire and leave. Salman is a popular star. There is no law and order in the state. The Mumbai police are busy protecting those who have left our party and joined the Shiv Sena. Whoever defects is given protection. Nearly 50% of the police force is used for this and there is a shortage of police force. Police has been privatised.”

Varsha Gaikwad, president of Mumbai Congress, said there is goonda rule in the state and the firing incident is something to worry about. “Salman Khan is repeatedly receiving threats and this incident shows that the home ministry has failed. One can imagine the plight of common people if such a thing can happen to a person with high security. The state is in the control of goondas and goons are not scared of anything. We are repeatedly hearing about incidents of firing. The home minister and chief minister must take cognisance of all these incidents instead of spending time in fixing opponents,” she said

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that the firing shows the situation in the city. “Salman has been receiving threats for the last few years and he had met the police commissioner regarding this. The police could never catch the culprits. Salman Khan is a reputed citizen of Mumbai. If this is his plight, then imagine the state of the common people. I condemn this.”

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule termed the incident as “extraordinarily unfortunate”. The area where Salman lives is a popular area and what would happen to the security of common people? she asked. She termed the incident as a complete failure of the home ministry.

Eknath Shinde, chief minister, spoke to actor Salman Khan over the phone soon after the firing and assured him of the safety and security of his family. Shinde had a discussion with the Mumbai police commissioner and has reportedly directed the police to increase the security accorded to the family.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister who is also the home minister of Maharashtra, said the police were investigating the matter. “The facts related to the incident would come to the fore after the investigation. It would not be proper to jump to a conclusion at this juncture,” he added.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane reminded opposition leaders about incidents that happened during MVA rule. “There is no doubt that law and order is the responsibility of our government and the reign is in the able hand of deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis. But the opposition has no right to criticise us as during their government nobody was secure. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani was under threat in the wake of a bomb scare outside his residence during the MVA government period,” he said.