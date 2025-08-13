MUMBAI: After the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) issued an order banning the sale of meat on Independence Day recently, on Tuesday, civic bodies of Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur followed suit. Oppn slams govt move; Mahayuti divided

While the ban generated criticism from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena (UBT) indicating that it was an “imposition of vegetarianism”, members of the ruling alliance were divided in their responses to the ban – while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke up in its support, pointing out that past regimes had implemented similar bans.

After the three cities issued the notice on Tuesday, deputy chief minister and head of NCP, Ajit Pawar said: “It is not right to close meat shops on days such as Independence Day, Republic Day or Maharashtra Day.” Pawar argued that since the days are not marked for religious festivals, sentiments will not be hurt, and also pointed out how certain communities in the Konkan belt are known to prepare delicacies comprising vegetables mixed with dry fish.

“One would have understood the ban if it were on the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi or Mahavir Jayanti. But when there is no such occasion, why should meat shops be forced to remain closed? People have been consuming vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food in our country for centuries,” he said, adding that “those in rural parts and tribal communities actually enjoy non-vegetarian food on holidays.”

Affirming that he will eat non-vegetarian food on August 15, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “The municipal commissioners should be suspended. They have no authority to tell people what they should eat. What will those from communities such as Agari and Koli, who eat non-vegetarian food regularly, do? In several Hindu communities such as our own, during Navratri, we offer non-vegetarian food to Goddess Durga.”

He questioned the imposition of “vegetarianism on Maharashtra when Hinduism gives people the option to choose their own food groups”.

While Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar appealed to the government to “withdraw the decision”, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar called it the government’s ploy “to divert people’s attention from crucial issues such as poor condition of roads, traffic jams and pollution”.

In its response to Awhad and Thackeray’s attacks, BJP posted a state government order dated May 12, 1988, which gave power to the municipal corporation to close meat shops on the days such as Independence Day, Mahavir Jayanti etc. BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban posted on X: “It was during the Congress regime in 1988 that meat shops were closed on Independence Day. Moreover, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2021 the Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued a similar order to be followed on Independence Day. Why were these leaders quiet at that time, and stoking controversy now?”