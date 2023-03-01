Opposition creates ruckus over falling onion prices; state forms committee

Mumbai: Leaders from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday disrupted the proceedings in both houses of the state legislature, demanding a subsidy for onion farmers who had suffered losses due to a fall in procurement prices. HT Image

Later in the evening, the state government announced to appoint a committee headed by Sunil Pawar, former director of marketing department, to resolve the issue.

“The rates of procurement from farmers have fallen to ₹450 from ₹800 a quintal due to the large-scale kharif production in other states. The committee will recommend steps related to the transport subsidy and the export of onions. A report is expected in eight days,” a government resolution said.

Earlier in the day, opposition legislators wearing garlands of onions staged a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan. Later, they raised slogans in both houses, condemning the government for its failure to safeguard the interest of farmers. The legislative council was adjourned thrice amid the chaos.

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar moved an adjournment motion in the assembly, demanding a discussion on the plight of farmers. His party colleague from NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal, said the falling prices had pushed onion producers into distress. The state should reduce the export duty, and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) should procure the produce from farmers, Bhujbal said.

Responding to the demands, chief minister Eknath Shinde said the government would stand by the farmers. “We had requested NAFED to procure the additional onion and accordingly it has procured 2.38 lakh metric tonnes till date. There is no ban on the export of onions.”

The council was adjourned three times as the Shiv Sena (UBT)-led opposition wanted a debate on the prices of onion and cotton. Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve too moved an adjournment motion, but it was rejected by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe. However, the opposition leaders were allowed to speak briefly on the issue.

Later speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that a farmer from Barshi had got ₹2 in cheque for more than five quintals of onion stuffed in 10 gunny bags. He also said that the government was imported cotton from Australia and was thus harming the local producers.