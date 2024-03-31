 Opposition objects to Goyal’s statement on slum rehab, minister says dwellers have a right to better life | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Opposition objects to Goyal’s statement on slum rehab, minister says dwellers have a right to better life

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Following a news report that quoted Goyal saying his priority as a public representative from the city would be to rehabilitate slum dwellers and for this purpose the salt pan lands could be put to use, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress on Saturday alleged it was a move to shift slumdwellers from their current locations

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress on Saturday objected to a statement by union commerce minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai north constituency, Piyush Goyal that salt pan lands can be used to resettle slumdwellers. Goyal countered the criticism saying that those who live in slums have every right to a better life and opposing any vision to transform the city reflects anti-development agenda.

Following a news report that quoted Goyal saying his priority as a public representative from the city would be to rehabilitate slum dwellers and for this purpose the salt pan lands could be put to use, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress on Saturday alleged it was a move to shift slumdwellers from their current locations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said his party was opposed to any move to shift slumdwellers from their current location for resettling them on salt plan land. “Forcing the slumdwellers out to salt pan lands is not something we will allow, even if you desire to change our constitution and take away their rights, we will stand in your way. We are committed to in situ development,”he said. “Those who live in slums have their jobs close by. Shifting them would affect their livelihood,”he said in a press conference.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad too objected to the idea and said the slumdwellers should be resettled at the same place where they have been living.

In response, Goyal, posted on social media X, “Uddhav Thackerayji and his son cannot dictate the fate of Mumbai. This city sustains the dreams and aspirations of everyone who calls it their home. Those who live in the slums of the city have every right to a better life. To oppose me for a vision that sees Mumbai transform into one of the finest cities in the world into one of the finest cities in the world reflects their anti-development agenda.”

He further said: “Their blind opposition to our bold ideas and commitment to take development to every doorstep reeks of a mindset to keep the people suppressed and deprived. We are committed to provide a good home to every slim dweller and rehabilitate the place where they live. The discredited, disheartened, demoralised and derailed leadership of Uddhav ji cannot provide solutions but only create discord in society.”

