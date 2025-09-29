Orange alert in Mumbai till Sept 30 as key regions record over 100mm rains

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Monday with several areas of the city registering above 100mm rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed an orange alert for the city for the next 24-hours indicating moderate to heavy rainfall, which will continue till Tuesday morning after which it is likely to subside. The Santacruz observatory recorded 77.5mm rain till 8:30am on Monday morning followed by 101.2mm at the Colaba station. (HT file photo)

According to IMD, the depression and trough that triggered heavy spells of rain has moved westward, due to which the rainfall is likely to be less intense.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather system (AWS), several pockets in the island city as well as eastern and western suburbs recorded rainfall above 100mm till 8am on Monday.

Highest rainfall of 142mm was logged at Dahisar followed by 141mm in Borivali (fire station) and Borivali (R Central ward office), Dindoshi logged 140mm in the Western suburbs. Powai and BMC T-ward office recorded 121mm while Mulund logged 120mm in the eastern suburbs. In the island city, Byculla saw 113mm followed by 111mm at Colaba fire station.

Overall, Mumbai’s eastern suburbs have recorded an average of 99.44mm of rainfall, followed by 77.89mm at the western suburbs and 74.85mm at the eastern suburbs.

There were no reports of waterlogging as the authorities had deployed dewatering pumps at Gandhi Market, and Chunabhatti, which were operating at a full capacity.