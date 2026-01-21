Mumbai: The sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali was recently opened by the Western Railway (WR) amid much fanfare. However, incomplete work to connect the new line with the Kandivali car shed has disrupted suburban train services, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 local trains. Over 100 locals to be cancelled on Wed due to incomplete Kandivali car shed work

As WR authorities had not completed the track connections within the Kandivali car shed towards the Churchgate-bound tracks of the newly built sixth line, even though this work was part of the project, 102 local train services were cancelled on Tuesday. With work continuing on Wednesday, commuters will face similar inconvenience, as the same number of services are scheduled to be cancelled.

“Due to the suspension of exit and entry at the Kandivali car shed and speed restrictions imposed on the up and down fast line between Kandivali and Malad, some suburban services will remain cancelled on January 21,” said a WR official.

The sixth line was constructed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), for which a 30-day block was undertaken from December 18 to build the 3.5-km-long line between Kandivali and Borivali. During this period, more than 3,000 local train services were cancelled.

As part of the same project, work at the Kandivali car shed was also planned. While the sixth line has now been completed, track work at the Kandivali car shed remains unfinished. The car shed is used to stable local trains at the end of the day. After cleaning and maintenance, these trains are brought into passenger service the next day from Malad station via the Kandivali car shed.

However, the tracks used to enter and exit the car shed are not yet operational, leading to the cancellation of several local train services. The affected services include 14 runs of 15-car local trains, five air-conditioned local services, and the remaining 12-car local trains.