Over 100k illegal hoardings taken down in Maha

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Audit has been completed for over 9,000 hoardings and 51 persons have been booked for not cooperating with authorities during the audit

Mumbai: Authorities in Maharashtra have taken down 109,387 illegal hoardings since the collapse of an illegal, oversized hoarding in Ghatkopar on May 13, 2024, which killed 17 people, industries minister Uday Samant told the legislative assembly on Friday.

Hoarding were removed in the wake of the collapse of an illegal, oversized hoarding in Ghatkopar on May 13, 2024, which killed 17 people (PTI)
Hoarding were removed in the wake of the collapse of an illegal, oversized hoarding in Ghatkopar on May 13, 2024, which killed 17 people (PTI)

Audit has been completed for over 9,000 hoardings and 51 persons have been booked for not cooperating with authorities during the audit, the minister said in response to questions about illegal hoardings from legislators across party lines.

“Hoardings will be audited every year and the first such audit will be conducted soon,” Samant said. The chief minister has asked the additional chief secretary of the home department to review the matter once a month, and the government was chalking out a new hoarding policy, he added.

