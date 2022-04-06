Over 20 state Congress legislators meet Sonia Gandhi
A group of over 20 Congress legislators met party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday to raise their concerns over the working of the party and the government in Maharashtra.
A legislator present at the meeting said issues like the pending election to the position of the speaker of the assembly, step-motherly treatment in allocation of funds, and complaints against some party ministers, who it was alleged did not pay attention to the requests of Congress MLAs, were among the issues discussed. The meeting was attended by 22 legislators and Suresh (Balu) Dhanorkar, the sole Congress MP from Maharashtra in the lower house of parliament.
“We raised the issue of the pending election to the speaker’s position. Madam said she was aware of this and was in touch with the leadership in Maharashtra. Once the Supreme Court gives its ruling on the issue and when Governor BS Koshyari announces the poll, a special session of the assembly may be convened for this purpose,” the Congress MLA said. Nana Patole quit as the speaker in February 2021 after being appointed as the state Congress chief.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government amended the rules to allow voting by open ballot or show of hands to prevent horse trading. However, the Governor has refused to give his consent for the poll, the latest excuse being the case in the Supreme Court.
The Congress MLA said they had complained about how Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party legislators were stealing a march over them when it came to allocation of funds. Some MLAs also complained against Congress ministers not paying adequate attention to the requests by party legislators.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics