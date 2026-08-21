Mumbai, More than three lakh citizens across 36 districts of Maharashtra have joined the 'Maha Walkathon' initiative to advance soil and water conservation efforts, state Minister Sanjay Rathod said on Friday. Over 3 lakh join 'Maha Walkathon' across Maharashtra for soil, water conservation

Speaking at the event in Worli, Rathod said the programme, organised on the birth anniversary of former chief minister late Sudhakarrao Naik, is a step towards creating a water-secure state by raising awareness on the importance of soil and water conservation.

"Save soil, conserve water and build a safe Maharashtra" was the central message of the 'Maha Walkathon - Walk for Water' initiative, he said.

The Soil and Water Conservation Department organised the programme to increase public participation in conservation efforts, and instead of limiting discussions on the issue to meetings at Mantralaya, the government decided to take the awareness campaign directly to the people, Rathod said.

"Soil and water are directly linked to the future of Maharashtra. Government efforts need people's participation, particularly that of the youth, to strengthen the water conservation movement," he said.

The minister also recalled Naik's contribution to institutionalising soil and water conservation and giving a wider people's movement to the concept of 'Pani Adva, Pani Jirva' .

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir described the walkathon as an innovative initiative to take the message of saving soil and conserving water to people at the grassroots level.

"Water is everyone's need. The idea of water conservation must reach people beyond caste and religion," Ahir said, adding that the response from all 36 districts was a hopeful beginning towards creating a people's movement for future generations.

Minister of State for Soil and Water Conservation Indranil Naik said increasing public participation was essential, as rainwater flowing away also carries fertile soil and prevents water from percolating into the ground.

He urged citizens to participate in conservation efforts to ensure fertile land and sustainable water resources for future generations.

The three-kilometre state-level walkathon began near Aarey Milk Colony and concluded at Madraswadi along the Coastal Road. Rathod walked the entire distance along with participants.

Ahir, Naik, and senior government officials also participated in the walk.

Actors Pushkar Shrotri, Rajnish Duggal and Jackie Bhagnani, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, were among those present.

The event also featured a water conservation pledge, tree watering and a song conveying the message of saving soil and water.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.