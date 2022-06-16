Over 90% success rate in last online BA, BCom exams
Mumbai The University of Mumbai released the results of third-year BCom (TYBCom) and third-year BA (TYBA) this week, possibly the last exam to be conducted online by the varsity, with a success rate of 96.12% and 93.18%, respectively. Experts attributed the high success rate to the online mode of the exams.
“For years, TYBCom students would score well in accounts and mathematics, but their scores would suffer due to languages. Online exams in multiple choice questions (MCQs) format made it possible for students to score 100 out of 100 even in language papers, making way for such outstanding results three years in a row,” said the principal of a suburban college.
Unlike regular exams, which are usually a mix of descriptive and brief questions, online exams were conducted in the MCQ format where students had to answer 50 to 60 questions in an hour.
In 2020, TYBCom results boasted a 95% pass percentage, which in the previous years stayed around 65-70%. The high scores have continued since. “It has been very difficult to put question papers together in MCQ format for BA students. Students have been scoring full marks even in the most difficult subjects, which resulted in such a high pass percentage,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s College, Bandra.
MU opted for a mixed-exam mode for the summer 2022, while most exams were to be conducted offline, some backlog exams (ATKT), as well as semester six exams for traditional (aided and unaided) courses were conducted online. All exams for professional courses as well as postgraduate exams for all departments were also held offline.
This started a debate to bring uniformity in exam modes which eventually forced the minister of state higher and technical education Uday Samant to clarify in April that all university exams will be held offline.
“Since MU exams had already started by then, they were allowed to continue online for some exams. Henceforth, all exams will be held in offline mode only,” said a spokesperson for the varsity.
