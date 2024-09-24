Over one lakh ZP school teachers to go on mass leave on Sept 25

MUMBAI: Around one lakh teachers from Zilla Parishad schools across the state have announced they will go on mass leave on September 25 to protest various issues, including the trend of appointing teachers on contractual basis and assigning of non-academic tasks leaving them with little time to focus on actual teaching. HT Image

The teachers demand that the government should address these concerns immediately as they have impacted their professional duties and the quality of education in rural schools.

The Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee (MSPTC), which is spearheading the protest, has also organised a march to the collectorate office under the banner “Let Us Teach.”

“Primary schools under local self-government bodies have become laboratories for these experiments,” said MSPTC chairperson Vijay Kombey. “Teachers are being forced to prioritise non-educational activities over classroom instruction, which is detrimental to students’ progress.”

The protest highlights growing concerns that the government’s approach is leading to the marginalisation of teachers and students in rural areas. Kombey expressed fears about the government’s intention to shut down underperforming schools in remote regions. “The government is indirectly implementing a policy of attrition by appointing retired or contract teachers in schools with fewer than 20 students,” Kombey said. “This is pushing students out of the school system.”

Kombey also criticised recent government decisions, particularly those announced on March 15 and September 5, which have fuelled dissatisfaction among educators. “These decisions violate the Right to Education Act of 2009. The government’s apathy toward teachers’ problems has left us with no choice but to protest.”

The state government’s recent decision to appoint contractual teachers in schools with fewer than 10 students, with a monthly remuneration of ₹15,000, has sparked widespread opposition. Various teacher organisations, including We Teachers, are against the move.

Sushil Shejule, chairperson of We Teachers, voiced concerns about the impact of this policy on the education system. “Instead of appointing full-time teachers, the government is opting for contract teachers. This is detrimental to the future of education in the state. With such policies, fewer people will be interested in pursuing a career in teaching. The government must withdraw this decision.”

Many teachers across the state have started leaving official WhatsApp groups used for administrative communication, in protest against the rising burden of non-academic tasks, such as managing online platforms and other administrative duties.

A teacher from Shahapur said, “I left the group as a form of protest. Many others have done the same. We demand that the government reduce this burden and let us focus on teaching.”