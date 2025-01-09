Menu Explore
Painter arrested for theft at actress Poonam Dhillon’s house

ByDev Kotak
Jan 09, 2025 09:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Khar police arrested a painter on January 6 for stealing valuables from actress Poonam Dhillon’s residence. The 37-year-old painter, identified as Samir Salim Ansari, is a resident of Malvani in Malad West. Police said he was commissioned to paint the actress’s flat in Khar from December 28 to January 5.

The accused has been arrested for stealing a pair of diamond earrings valued at 1 lakh, and 35,000 and $500 in cash from the actress’ Khar West residence. A police team under API Datta Kokane arrested him before he could sell the diamond earrings and exchange the foreign currency.

The actress’ manager, Sandhesh Chaudhary, 39, stated in the police complaint that the actress’ son, Anmol, first noticed the valuables missing at their Khar residence on January 5 and informed his mother, who lives in their Juhu residence.

Police acted swiftly and managed to recover the jewellery and 1.26 lakh of the stolen cash. The accused had spent 9,000 on treating his friends to food and drinks.

Police cracked the case after interrogating every labourer that had been working in the actress’ residence in the last eight days prior to the filing of the FIR. During questioning, the accused confessed and was arrested. He was produced in court which remanded him in police custody for further investigation.

