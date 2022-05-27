Panvel city to get water supply on alternate days due to depleting dam level

PANVEL: The water level at Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, which is the main source of supply to Panvel city, has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. This has led to a water shortage in Panvel city and forced the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to announce water cuts on alternate days.

Panvel city requires 28 million litres of water supply daily. With no water at Dehrang, the administration will have to look at alternate sources.

PCMC will now likely source water from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The civic body has also started making public announcements of water shortage and that water will be supplied on alternate days.

“Usually, every year, the Dehrang dam water level recedes by April, however, proper planning by the water department this year extended it till May end this year. The meteorological department has announced that the monsoon could arrive 10 days earlier. If that happens, it will help fill up the dam. However, if the monsoon is delayed, the water shortage will aggravate,” a civic official said.

Vilas Chavan, chief water supply officer, PCMC, said, “Since the water level of Dehrang dam has gone down, we have stopped supply from it. We have decided to supply water to the city on alternate days. We will have to source water from MJP and MIDC for the city.”

Regular water supply will be restored as soon as the water stock improves, officials said.

In PCMC jurisdiction, CIDCO node of Kharghar, Kamothe, Taloja and New Panvel, the residents are already facing issues of water shortage.