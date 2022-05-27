Panvel city to get water supply on alternate days due to depleting dam level
PANVEL: The water level at Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, which is the main source of supply to Panvel city, has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. This has led to a water shortage in Panvel city and forced the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to announce water cuts on alternate days.
Panvel city requires 28 million litres of water supply daily. With no water at Dehrang, the administration will have to look at alternate sources.
PCMC will now likely source water from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
The civic body has also started making public announcements of water shortage and that water will be supplied on alternate days.
“Usually, every year, the Dehrang dam water level recedes by April, however, proper planning by the water department this year extended it till May end this year. The meteorological department has announced that the monsoon could arrive 10 days earlier. If that happens, it will help fill up the dam. However, if the monsoon is delayed, the water shortage will aggravate,” a civic official said.
Vilas Chavan, chief water supply officer, PCMC, said, “Since the water level of Dehrang dam has gone down, we have stopped supply from it. We have decided to supply water to the city on alternate days. We will have to source water from MJP and MIDC for the city.”
Regular water supply will be restored as soon as the water stock improves, officials said.
In PCMC jurisdiction, CIDCO node of Kharghar, Kamothe, Taloja and New Panvel, the residents are already facing issues of water shortage.
Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
Lok Insaaf Party councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office). The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. The owner had covered the house line area illegally.
SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days. The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO.
77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department, between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time. Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD. With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour.
Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the 'department of data science' and inaugurate the 'national facility for gene function in health and disease'. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
