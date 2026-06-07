NAVI MUMBAI: A 51-year-old logistics professional from New Panvel was allegedly duped of ₹1.09 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured him into a fake stock investment scheme through a WhatsApp group and a fraudulent trading application that showed fictitious profits. Panvel man loses ₹1.09 cr in fake stock investment scam

The victim approached the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police after discovering that the platform on which he had invested more than ₹1 crore was part of an elaborate online fraud.

According to the FIR, the fraud took place between March 26 and June 3 after the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group named “IIFL Invesco VII 2026 10x Growth Strategy Y113”. The group was allegedly operated by persons claiming to be investment experts and representatives of a reputed financial institution.

Police said the accused, who identified themselves as R Venkat Raman and Tina Malhotra regularly shared stock recommendations and investment strategies while assuring members of unusually high returns.

“To establish credibility, they allegedly circulated a fake SEBI registration certificate in the name of IIFL Capital and projected themselves as authorized financial advisors,” said an investigating officer.

The accused gradually gained the confidence of the complainant and persuaded him to transfer money to multiple bank accounts for stock market investments, the officer added.

The victim was asked to track his investments through an application called IFLVIP, where his portfolio allegedly showed steady growth and substantial profits.

“The application displayed impressive returns and an increasing portfolio value, convincing the complainant that the investments were genuine,” the officer said.

Encouraged by the profits reflected on the platform, the complainant continued investing larger sums over more than two months. Police said he eventually transferred ₹1.09 crore to accounts provided by the accused.

The fraud allegedly came to light when the complainant attempted to withdraw his money and was unable to do so.