Navi Mumbai: In a firm move against administrative malpractice, Panvel tahsildar Vijay Patil was suspended last week for ‘deliberate and inexcusable negligence’ in granting permission for a 112-acre land parcel for non-agricultural (NA) purposes. An inquiry has revealed that the land deal was made in 2007, which mandated the private company that purchased the land to develop the area in 15 years, but it had failed. In 2024, Patil illegally granted the permissions for residential use of the land without levying the necessary penalties from the company, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government, the inquiry report said. Panvel tahsildar suspended for granting land permissions illegally

According to the officials, the controversy dates back to a land deal in 2007, when a private company purchased approximately 112 acres across six villages—Wardoli, Poynje, Bhingarwadi, Bhingar, Pali Budruk, and Bherle. The land was acquired for industrial use purposes under Section 63(1A) of the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1948, with a condition that it would be developed within a period of 15 years. 17 years later, when the company failed to develop the land, Patil allegedly converted the usage to residential use, without carrying out the due processes.

The issue was first flagged during the monsoon session of the state assembly by MLA Sunil Prabhu, prompting revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to order an inquiry.

The investigation has revealed a cascade of irregularities. A key finding was that Patil issued the NA order on February 2, 2024, three days after a revenue division had placed the concerned villages outside his jurisdiction. Furthermore, a few parts of the land parcel are designated environmentally sensitive and green zones, which the tehsildar ignored and failed to obtain mandatory zoning certificates, an official document from the NAINA authority that confirms the purpose and usage of a property as per the local zoning ordinances.

This administrative overreach allowed the developer to get away without crucial environmental and land-use permissions, the inquiry report mentioned. The financial implications for the state exchequer are substantial, officials said.

The inquiry has also revealed that Patil did not levy appropriate penalties from the company. According to government policies, a penalty of 2% of the land’s market value for each year of non-use beyond the 15-year limit, plus a 50% premium on the market value, should have been collected. The inquiry has revealed that a penalty of only five years was imposed, resulting in a significant revenue loss.

On September 5, the government’s an order was issued, suspending Patil, accusing him of violating Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, which states that every government servant must maintain absolute integrity, devotion to duty, and conduct themselves in a manner that is not unbecoming of a government servant.

While Vijay Patil declined to comment on the specifics, a senior revenue official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “Direct suspension over the acceptance of NA tax after such a long period is unprecedented and a major setback for the collectorate. In this case, the government has earned revenue for land that was not used for years. There is no vested interest involved.”

During his suspension, Patil will be headquartered at the Raigad District Collector’s office and is barred from private employment.