Parents and children take part in a protest against the exorbitant fee hike and collection of huge amount of un-approved and illegal fees by private schools. (HT file Photo)
mumbai news

Parents to protest inaction of Maharashtra government against private schools

Tired of the government’s inaction over issues concerning private schools, several parent organisations in the state have decided to protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday (February 17), to demand redressal of their complaints
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST

Tired of the government’s inaction over issues concerning private schools, several parent organisations in the state have decided to protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday (February 17), to demand redressal of their complaints.

Parents said they have been writing to the education department over the last several months, demanding action against schools that levied charges indiscriminately during the pandemic, but there has been no action so far. “Several people have been rendered jobless due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, and many have faced salary cuts. Schools, on the other hand, are exploiting parents by hiking fees and harassing parents and students for non-payment and late payment of dues. We demand a 50% reduction in tuition fees and a 100% waiver in term fees,” said Jayant Jain, president of the Indiawide Parents Association, which has organised the protest.

Parents from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune are expected to join the protest today. They said they have been demanding that the government conduct audits of private schools. “The government gives us an excuse that it cannot control fees of private schools, but it can definitely conduct audits as per the existing Fee Regulation Act. Why is it not doing so despite several complaints in the last few months?” asked a parent.

The organisations plan to urge the education department to take action against schools which discriminate against students with pending dues by removing them from online classes, refusing to give their mark sheets and not allowing them to write exams.

A government resolution released on May 8, 2020, stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay high court (HC) on June 26 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.

