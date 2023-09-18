Mumbai: After being shut for five years, the much-awaited eastbound lane and the most crucial arm of the Delisle road bridge in Lower Parel opened for traffic on Sunday. Motorists can now expect smooth traffic flow towards Currey Road and south Mumbai. Part of Delisle road bridge opens for vehicular movement

A few days ago, Lower Parel and Currey Road residents voiced their discontent with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the prolonged delay in completing the second arm of the bridge as they had to make a detour of over 30 minutes to reach their destinations which would otherwise take them five minutes.

In order to mark the partial opening of the bridge, the state school education minister and Mumbai city district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar led the arrival procession of Lord Ganesha along with other civic officials.

The construction of three access roads, namely two coming from NM Joshi Marg and one coming from Ganpatrao Kadam Marg falls under BMC’s jurisdiction.

The BMC had opened the westbound lane on June 1 this year. But the eastern route connecting Lower Parel and Currey Road stations on NM Joshi Marg is important for traffic. There was constant pressure from commuters, and elected representatives of the BMC to open at least one arm on the east side of Delisle bridge for traffic before Ganeshotsav and the BMC fulfilled its promise.

The local Ganesh mandals will also take out the arrival procession of Ganesha idols from this bridge.

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (Infrastructure) said that the work of this bridge has become possible due to relief from rains in the month of August. The work of erecting both up and down girders on NM Joshi Marg was completed in the month of August. After that mastic, ramp, concreting, painting, and street lighting works were done.

Chief Engineer (bridges) Sanjay Koundanyapure said that there is a 90-metre railway section in the eastern direction which needs to be completed and is being fast-tracked towards completion. The construction of Delisle bridge on NM Joshi Marg and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg is now in its final stage.