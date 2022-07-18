Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. The greenfield expressway, called Samruddhi Mahamarg, is the pet project of Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai.
Shinde has been associated with the project right from the beginning when he held the public works (public undertakings) department in successive BJP and MVA governments thus heading the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which is building the project.
The project also assumes political significance. Earlier this month, Shinde had in the assembly spoken about heading a department which did not have any funds and how Fadnavis entrusted him with the ambitious project, which also brought the two politicians closer.
The 701-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project has missed several deadlines. It was expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Last December, Shinde, who was PWD (undertakings) minister in the erstwhile MVA government, declared that it will open in two months. In April, then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to make Nagpur and Washim stretch operational from May 2.
None of this happened.
The ₹55,000 crore six-lane ambitious project is aimed at reducing the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur by half — eight-nine hours from 16-18 hours at present.
According to MSRDC officials, the entire stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur will have 26 toll booths and MSRDC has proposed a toll of ₹1,212 as one-way for light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps.
The chief minister in his address said that they are also pushing for early completion of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) also known as the Sewri Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link. “Once completed the travel will be reduced to 25 minutes from three hours for reaching Raigad from Mumbai,” Shinde said.
The 22-km long MTHL will connect Sewri with Nhava Sheva and is expected to be ready by 2023 as more than 50% of work is completed. MTHL is a cable-stay bridge and will be the second-longest sea link in the world after the 42-km link between Qingdao and Huandao in China.
On Saturday, the state cabinet allowed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise ₹60,000 crore debt to fund projects like MTHL, the metro railway and the coastal road.
-
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
-
Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck
Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot. While Ansari accompanied Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.
-
ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
-
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
-
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
