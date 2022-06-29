Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries
A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it.
The front tires of the vehicle were stuck in the caved-in road for about 20 minutes before the disaster management team arranged for a crane to remove it. Currently, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the fire brigade have barricaded that part of the road as a precautionary measure.
“The incident occurred at around 3.55pm in front of Durga Hotel, where a part of the road from Kamgar Hospital to Nitin Company caved in. The rest of the road continues to be in a dangerous condition. Along with the RDMC, deputy engineer of Lokmanya Nagar ward was present at the spot. There were no casualties or injuries in this incident,” said Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane.
“I was driving from Thane towards Pune when the left tyre got stuck into the road. With the help of locals, we informed the disaster management cell and the vehicle was removed. No damages to the vehicle have occurred and I am headed towards Pune now,” said Rahul Rathod, driver of the tempo that got stuck in the cave in.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
