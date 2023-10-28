Partially burnt body parts of woman found in Wadala

Parts of a woman’s body, which were partially burnt, were found on the goods train track inside Bombay Port Trust (BPT) in Wadala on Thursday evening. HT Image

Based on ocular observation, it appeared that the woman was killed two days ago, and the accused chopped the body into three pieces and tried to burn them down, said an officer attached to Wadala police station.

“The victim, who is suspected to be between 30 and 50 years, had injury marks on her head and back which indicated that she was perhaps hit on her head with a blunt object,” the officer added.

A BPT track patrolling vehicle noticed that a few dogs had gathered around a gunny bag near Chindigali in Wadala East.

“On opening it, BPT staffers found a partially burnt torso and leg inside it. They immediately alerted the local police who sent the body parts to KEM Hospital for an analysis,” said Sanjay Latkar, deputy commissioner of police, port zone.

Latkar said a dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples for tests.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.

“We have started checking footage of CCTV cameras in the nearby area. Also, the crime branch is trying to find out as to who all went missing recently to get any clue that will help us identify the victim and the accused,” another police officer said.

In a similar case, the Worli police are yet to identify a woman whose body was found at the seafront in July. They have even declared a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to her identity.

