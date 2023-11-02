Parties support reservation for Marathas without touching OBC quota

MUMBAI: All the political parties in the state on Wednesday extended their support to the government, endorsing the steps being taken for Maratha reservation. Significantly, none of them backed Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand to include the entire Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), maintaining that reservation needed to be worked out without disturbing the quota of other communities. Mumbai, India – Nov 01, 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other leaders leaves after all Party meeting on Maratha Reservation issues, at Sahyadri House, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Nov 01, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The all-party meeting was called by chief minister Eknath Shinde at the Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai. It was attended by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab, the NCP’s (Ajit faction) Sunil Tatkare and leaders from smaller parties, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Peasants and Workers Party and Janata Dal (U).

‘We all are in favour of reservation to the Maratha community,’ stated the resolution signed by 32 leaders from various parties. ‘It can be accorded only by following the legal procedure and we all are ready to work on it jointly. It needs to be completed at the earliest, but it will need adequate time… We appeal to Manoj Jarange-Patil to cooperate in these efforts and call off his ongoing hunger strike.’

The activist, however, rebuffed the appeal and said he would stop drinking water from Wednesday night. He was also cynical about CM Shinde’s request for more time and dialogue. “We are willing to talk to the government, but only if we get a firm assurance,” he said. “The government should tell us what type of reservation it will give us and in how many days.” The activist added that the decision on giving more time would be taken after talking to community members.

The leaders at the all-party meet also backed the government on its decision to take action against miscreants who, under the guise of the reservation agitation, had indulged in violence.

CM Shinde, after the meeting, said that the government was committed to Maratha reservation without disturbing the quota of other communities. “We have undertaken a two-pronged programme for this, and will need some more time for the process,” he said. “The State Backward Commission had been asked to collect empirical data at the earliest. We will weed out the lacunae and lapses the SC had pointed out while striking down the reservation so that the quota is restored.”

In a presentation by advocate-general Birendra Saraf on the current status of Maratha reservation, the government emphasised that any hasty step would prove counter-productive. “The reservations given by the state government in 2014 and 2018 have been struck down twice by courts, which rejected the claims of backwardness,” he said. “Collecting certifiable data proving the backwardness of the community is the only way to restore the reservation.”

The leaders were told that until the ‘backwardness’ could be proved, the central government too could not be requested to initiate steps for a separate Maratha quota. “Thus, a special session of the state legislature will not serve any purpose, and hence it was not discussed at the meeting,” said a leader from the Shinde Shiv Sena. “Instead of a special session or a discussion with Jarange-Patil through a delegation, Shinde has been speaking to him directly over the phone. He has taken on the responsibility of convincing the activist.” The ruling parties, however, are of the opinion that capitulating to any unreasonable demands of Jarange-Patil will not resolve the issue.

Sharad Pawar, while speaking in the meeting, expressed his concern about the law-and-order situation in the state and pressed for a collective effort to maintain peace. Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who joined online from Hyderabad, demanded that the state government approach the central government for reservation. “Since the reservation needs the cap on it to be expanded, the central government could help,” he said.

Despite the appeal to Marathas to refrain from violence, a few incidents of violence took place in the city as well, including the vandalisation of state minister Hasan Mushrif’s car outside the MLA hostel in Nariman Point.

