Parts of Thane to face 24 hr water cut on May 26

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane, Maharashtra for 24 hours due to maintenance and repair works on Friday, May 26. HT Image

According to officials, the main water channel will be repaired and valves will be replaced at Saket Bridge during the 24-hour shutdown.

Water supply on Ghodbunder Road, and areas like Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Thane Central jail premises, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomjee township, Indira Nagar, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall, Mumbra and Kalwa will be shut. When restored, the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days, officials said.

“After the shutdown, the water supply will resume slowly which is why the supply will be in low pressure in these areas,” said a TMC official.

TMC will also impose a water cut in Kopri in Thane East on Thursday too as work is underway to relocate the 500 mm diameter main water distribution channel of TMC at Dhobi Ghat at Kopri. The shutdown will be between Thursday 9 am till Friday 9 am. This will affect the supply at Dhobi Ghat and Kanhaiya Nagar areas in Kopri.

“By Monday, the water supply will be back to normal. Citizens should store adequate water for their regular use and not waste water during this period,” added the official.

In Thane’s Diva ward water supply is done by the main 500 mm water pipeline at Nilje. Due to leakage reported at the Usarghar railway culvert of this line at the Palava city compound an eight-hour-long shut down will be imposed from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday.

This leakage has led to a low-pressure water supply in this area.

After the completion of the said leakage water-related complaints in areas like Agasan, Baitewade, Ganesh Nagar, Bedekar Nagar, Mhasoba Nagar, Shanti Nagar, B.R. Nagar, Mundra Devi Colony, Sabe Village, and Diva West will be resolved.