Passengers bash up 21-yr-old who molested minor on running train

Thane: A 12-year-old girl was molested in a running train between Mumbra and Vikhroli by a 21-year-old man on Friday. The accused was immediately nabbed by the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) at Vikhroli station and booked under POCSO sections. HT Image

The incident occurred on Friday, when the minor along with her maternal uncle boarded the Mumbai local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 3pm.

According to the police, she got on the train and took a seat in the general compartment. The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar and unemployed, started staring at her ‘weirdly’. To get her attention, he started making different kinds of noises and started doing intimate actions in front of her.

After the girl, knowing the difference between bad touch and good touch as taught in school sessions taken by the police, bravely informed her uncle about the situation. Her uncle also noticed the same thing along with some passengers, which made all of them furious at the man, and all of them made him get down at the Vikhroli station. The passengers started to beat him up and chaos was created at the station. The GRP officials intervened and arrested the accused.

GRP senior police inspector, A Dusane said, “We arrested the accused in the IPC 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 11 (utters any word or makes any sound, or makes any gesture or exhibits any object or part of body with the intention that such word or sound shall be heard, or such gesture or object or part of body shall be seen by the child) 12 (sexual harassment), and 21 of the POCSO Act. We are getting other details to make a strong case.”