Mumbai: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has announced provisional registration for students who completed the Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) course in the 2023–2024 academic session. These students will now be eligible for a one-year licence to practise as pharmacists, following the indefinite postponement of the DPharm Exit Examination (DPEE). The move provides relief to hundreds of thousands of students nationwide, including approximately 40,000 from Maharashtra. Path cleared for DPharm students to register as pharmacists

The DPEE, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), was originally scheduled for October 3–5, 2024. However, its indefinite delay left graduates unable to register as pharmacists, causing significant career disruptions and widespread frustration.

In response to these concerns, the PCI issued a circular on December 31, 2024, instructing all state pharmacy councils to grant provisional licences valid for one year. The circular emphasises that renewal of these licences will depend on successfully clearing the exit examination once it is conducted.

The PCI stated, “Students admitted in the 2022–2023 academic session and completing their course in 2023–2024 are eligible for one-year registration until the exit exam is conducted. Renewal will not be permitted without clearing the exit exam.” Graduates are required to submit an affidavit confirming course completion and acceptance of the provisional licensing conditions.

Students’ struggles highlighted

Rajesh Narvekar, a D Pharm graduate from Mumbai, expressed the challenges faced by students, noting that the DPEE was initially planned as a three-paper examination with a fee of ₹5,900. “Many students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, making these fees unaffordable,” he said.

In light of these concerns, the PCI proposed a shift to a single-paper format and submitted the amendment for approval to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “We have communicated with the Ministry to amend Regulation 6 of the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination Regulations, 2022, under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, to conduct a single-paper exam. The proposal aims to reduce financial stress on students,” PCI noted in its statement.

Stakeholders call for clarity

Dr Milind Umekar, national president of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India, stated, “The Ministry’s approval is awaited, leaving students anxious about the timeline for implementing this reform.” While welcoming PCI’s decision as an interim measure, Dr Umekar acknowledged graduates’ ongoing concerns about the indefinite delay and its impact on their careers. Although examination fees collected earlier have been refunded, the lack of clarity regarding the rescheduled exam date remains a pressing issue.

The provisional licensing decision has been broadly welcomed as a temporary solution to unemployment among pharmacy graduates. However, stakeholders urge the PCI to expedite reforms and provide a clear timeline for conducting the DPEE. A definitive roadmap, they argue, is essential to alleviating student concerns and ensuring career stability in the pharmacy sector.