MUMBAI: Peninsula Land has become the latest prominent developer to bet on Alibag’s rising potential as a premium real estate destination. The company has acquired 11 acres in Sogaon, Alibag for a plotted development project, joining a growing list of top builders—including Lodha Group, Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani Communities, Mahindra Lifespaces, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), Zen Group, Emaar, Alyf, Brego Land, and Earth Builders—who have already marked their presence in the region. Peninsula Land enters Alibag market with premium plot project

In addition to the Alibag land, Peninsula Land has also picked up 29 acres in Bhilawale, Karjat, further strengthening its foothold in fast-growing micro-markets around Mumbai. The company said the move is part of a strategic expansion plan driven by improved connectivity and surging demand for land within easy reach of the city.

“These recent acquisitions in Sogaon, Alibag and Bhilawale, Karjat mark a significant expansion of our footprint in high-potential micro-markets. Increased connectivity is driving a wave of land investment just a few hours from Mumbai,” the company said in a statement.

The land purchases mark the first deployment from Peninsula’s recently launched ₹765 crore real estate platform—an equity partnership with Alpha Alternatives and Delta Corp. “This marks the first deployment of capital from our real estate platform and represents a focused commitment to growing our plotted development business,” said Rajeev Piramal, CEO and managing director of Peninsula Land.

The upcoming projects in Alibag and Karjat will be positioned as premium plotted communities featuring modern infrastructure, curated amenities, and a secure living environment. The launch is likely to coincide with the festive season later this year.

The target audience includes NRIs, domestic and outstation investors, second-home buyers, and urban families seeking long-term lifestyle upgrades or luxury holiday homes—mirroring the profile tapped by other high-end projects in Alibag.

However, the scale and pace of development have sparked concerns among local residents and environmentalists. Architect Pinakin Patel has been spearheading a campaign against the unregulated expansion, warning that Alibag could lose its coastal charm to unchecked urbanisation. While improved road, rail, and sea connectivity has benefited locals, they fear that recent regulatory changes—permitting high-rises, townships, and luxury hotels—may transform Alibag into an unplanned concrete sprawl.