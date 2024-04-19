 People do not mix reservation with election: Raosaheb Danve | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
People do not mix reservation with election: Raosaheb Danve

BySurendra P Gangan
Apr 19, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Union minister of state for railways and BJP's Jalna candidate Raosaheb Danve tells Surendra P Gangan how there is no unrest among Marathas or OBCs against BJP and the opposition's propaganda about the possible change of the Constitution once BJP is voted in

Jalna: Union minister of state for railways and BJP’s Jalna candidate Raosaheb Danve tells Surendra P Gangan how there is no unrest among Marathas or OBCs against BJP and the opposition’s propaganda about the possible change of the Constitution once BJP is voted in.

Marathas and OBCs are upset with the ruling parties – will it not affect your poll prospects?

People do not mix arakshan (reservation) with election. Even the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said so before announcing he will not contest. The community has set the issue aside until the elections. We never opposed the reservation and the government never supported reduction in the existing quota. It is wrong to say that OBCs are upset, as their quota is intact.

Don’t you think the anti-incumbency against you and resentment against the Modi government makes your fight tough?

I am going to fight the polls on the plight of development in my constituency. I brought dry port, which is going to be the first logistics port for industry, pit line worth 100 crore for the maintenance of the railway coaches has become operational, we are spending over 6000 crore on road construction and the sanction of two railway lines has almost been done, among several other projects implemented. People will acknowledge this. Besides this, people want to vote for Modiji as he has inculcated confidence among citizens after the country has scaled new heights under him. 175 countries that participated in the G-20 summit has acknowledged Modiji’s vision for India in 2047.

There is unrest against the Modi government too, say reports.

It is not true. Opposition has been floating false propaganda that the Constitution will be scrapped if we are elected to power again. Modiji is the only PM who pledged on the Constitution before taking charge of the house. He said it is more important for him than the Gita and Bible.

The allegations about electoral bonds are untrue as well. Every party gets donations in a legitimate way during elections, as has been tradition since Jawaharlal Nehru’s days. Electoral bonds are an attempt to bring transparency in political funding.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

