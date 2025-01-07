THANE: A seven-month-old poodle named Dollar lost eyesight in one eye, allegedly due to mistreatment by staff and negligence by the owners of a pet boarding facility in Thane. The pet’s parents have accused the facility, while its owner denies the allegations. Pet dog goes blind in one eye after alleged torture at boarding facility, claim parents

The incident reportedly occurred between December 26 and 29 at ‘Dogs and Me’ pet resort and training school in Yeoor Hills. Abhishek Kumar and his wife, who had entrusted their two pets—Dollar and a golden retriever named Whiskey—to the facility while they travelled to the United Kingdom for work, have filed a complaint.

An FIR has been registered at Vartak Nagar police station under sections 325 (causing grievous hurt to an animal), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused include facility owners Sneha Naik and Asit Sawant, along with staff members Sachin and Abhishek.

Kumar, a 32-year-old businessman in the Information Technology sector residing in Hiranandani Estate, regularly travels for work. He was horrified by videos shared by the facility showing Dollar’s deteriorating condition. “My child has suffered permanent vision loss in his left eye. He’s bumping into walls because he can see only with one eye,” said an emotional Kumar. “Their explanations kept changing—from tick bites to separation anxiety to claiming our older dog scratched him. CCTV showed staff assaulting and throwing the poodle on the ground.”

Kumar alleged that Dollar’s weight had dropped from five kilograms to four. “When I was at the UK airport, I received a call saying his left eye needed surgery. When I returned, his eye was popping out, swollen, and haemorrhaged. This facility needs to be shut down,” he said.

Dollar’s left eyeball had to be removed during surgery due to excessive swelling and haemorrhages. Kumar has called for stricter regulation of pet boarding facilities to prevent such incidents.

Sneha Naik, the kennel’s owner, denied the allegations. “We sent regular videos of their pets during walks. When our staff noticed an issue with Dollar’s eye, we informed the parents and their local vet immediately. Eye drops were administered, and Dollar was taken for treatment,” she said. Naik added that CCTVs did not cover the area where the dogs were later shifted. “If any staff member is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” she assured.

The case has sparked outrage and renewed calls for accountability in pet boarding facilities. PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu commented, “This grave instance of cruelty, supported by CCTV footage showing staff beating companion dogs, prompted us to work with the dog’s guardians to file an FIR. Animal abusers often pose a threat to society. Facilities must thoroughly vet staff and ensure no animal is caged or abused.”