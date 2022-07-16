Petrol, diesel price relief
One litre of petrol was available at ₹106.31 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹94.27 a litre, on Friday, the day after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
The prices of petrol and diesel per litre have reduced by ₹5.04 and ₹3.01 in the city. On Thursday Petrol was available at ₹111.35 while diesel at ₹97.28.
In Thane a litre of petrol was available at ₹106.45 while diesel was priced at ₹94.41 a litre.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut VAT on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre. Shinde had informed media after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
“It has been our consistent demand to bring petrol and diesel prices in the State of Maharashtra at par with neighbouring states as it will generate good revenue for the exchequer on account of increase in purchase from within the State. Reduction in prices of petrol and diesel is a right move by the new government in the direction to bring parity in prices with neighbouring states and to provide relief to people from spiralling inflation,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
TB patients allege non-payment of monthly nutritional allowance
Mumbai: Many tuberculosis (TB) patients in the city and state have alleged non-payment of the nutritional supplement allowance (₹500) that they received every month from the government. The initiative, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, is aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients and is part of the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination programme of the Union Health Ministry with the aim of eliminating TB by 2025.
BJP warms up to one Thackeray to counter another
Mumbai The Bharatiya Janata Party may be warming up to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in an effort to counter his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. BJP and MNS leaders have indicated that they may be considering “seat adjustments” or tacit deals if not an outright political alliance to counter the Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.
I didn’t want just a ‘pass’ tag, says Mumbai boy who is all India CA topper
Mumbai: As a student, Meet Shah recalls being able to always get his way around numbers whether it was mathematics, statistics or accountancy. On Friday, the 22-year-old emerged as the all-India topper with 642 out of 800 marks at the Chartered Accountants final examination held in May. Akshay Goyal from Jaipur and Shruti Sanghavi from Surat secured all India rank 2 and 3. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Shah on his success.
BMC writes to state for additional 6 lakh booster doses amid 5X surge in demand
Mumbai: The city saw a nearly five times rise in booster dose intake on day one after the Centre announced free booster doses for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15. Seeing the overwhelming response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested 6 lakh vaccine doses from the state for the 75 days free booster dose campaign. On July 14, only 2,383 booster doses were given in the 18-60 age group.
Tree tourism in Meerut soon: Seeing trees like never before
MEERUT The forest department has hit upon the novel idea of popularising ' tree tourism' in the district by identifying heritage trees aged over 100 years which also have religious and social significance. The idea is the brainchild of divisional forest officer Rajesh Kumar and more than 10 trees have been identified in the district at different places, including the Ashram of Sharang Rishi , Gandhari Talab in Parikshatgarh and Pandukesgwar temple in Hastinapur.
