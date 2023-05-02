Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol pump employee booked for siphoning off 1.1 crore

Petrol pump employee booked for siphoning off 1.1 crore

ByVinay Dalvi
May 02, 2023

The police said Mudaliyar was working with the petrol pump for the last 8 years and used to handle the bank accounts of the firm. A case has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man working with a petrol pump on the Sahar Road, Andheri East, was booked for allegedly siphoning around 1.07 crore from his employer.

As per the police, the accused – identified as Arun Mudaliyar, a resident of Badlapur – was working as a clerk in the I-Cartport Petrol Pump on Sahar Road. “He allegedly transferred the money from the petrol pump’s bank accounts to his account, his wife’s account and his sister’s account under the guise of payment of advance taxes, GST, VAT, EPF Fund, TDS, ESIC contribution, etc from 2017,” said a police officer from Sahar Police Station.

“The complainant, Suresh Nanda, told us during a recent audit they came to know about this fraud purportedly committed by Mudaliyar by transferring funds from the petrol pump’s accounts under various pretexts,” added the police officer.

Nanda runs the petrol pump along with another partner, M Venkatrao.

“During the audit, the misappropriation was noticed and on detailed enquiry, it was found that Mudaliyar had transferred the money to his bank account and the accounts of his wife and his sister on various pretexts of payment of various taxes. We are yet to question him, as he has left the job,” said the police officer.

The police said Mudaliyar was working with the petrol pump for the last 8 years and used to handle the bank accounts of the firm. A case has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

