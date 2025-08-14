PhD students lose years as research topics await approval

MUMBAI: For nearly four years, 100 doctoral students at the University of Mumbai (MU) have been in academic limbo, waiting for their research topics to be approved. Worse, there seems little chance of that happening any time soon as the Research Recognition Committee (RRC), which gives the all-important go-ahead, is yet to be set up. Mumbai University

These students are drawn from seven departments, most of them in the humanities faculty, including communication and journalism, music and special education. University sources said the RRC for these departments has not been constituted even though a new vice-chancellor was appointed in 2023.

The RRC plays a key role in a PhD student’s journey. It approves their research topics, guides and proposals, monitors progress, and ensures the quality of the final theses. Without RRC approval, students cannot proceed with their research process.

One student from the department of communication and journalism, said she passed the PhD pre-examination in April 2021. She completed pre-PhD admission formalities in July and signed up for an online preparatory course in October 2021.By December 4, she had presented her topic before the RRC and had been assigned a guide.

However, her guide withdrew. To get a new guide, she needed another RRC meeting but it never took place. “Because of this, I have lost four years. Some of my batchmates, who moved to other universities, are now in the final year of their PhD,” she said.

Another student from one of the seven affected departments said he cleared the PhD Entrance Test (PET) in 2023 but has been waiting for the RRC to be set up since then. “My friends in other universities have already started their core research,” he said.

The delays are not only hurting new PhD students but also those who have completed their research. A university professor said the RRC gives final approval to theses of students who have completed five years of research. After RRC clearance, the theses are sent to referees for further review. “This entire process is stuck,” the professor said.

Balaji Kendre, chairperson of the University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association (UMASA), said, “We raised the issue of RRCs in a recent meeting with the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and registrar. According to records, the last RRC was held in December last year. Some departments don’t even have appointed RRCs. The officials assured us that RRCs will be arranged soon.”

Professor Ajay Bhamare, pro-vice chancellor of the university and chairperson of all RRCs, said, “We are now streamlining the RRC schedule, which will be shared with the respective departments on Thursday. We have already conducted the RRC for one department, and another is scheduled in the coming weeks. In total, we are organising RRCs for 76 subjects between August 21 and September 2, which will help students get clarity on their research projects.”

While students welcome the step forward, they want answers for the years already lost. “We will be happy if the university conducts the RRC, but how they will compensate for the time we lost,” a doctoral student said.