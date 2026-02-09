MUMBAI: The Powai police have launched a search operation for the driver of an unidentified pick-up vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, causing the death of a 40-year-old security guard. Pick-up van knocks down 40-year-old security guard in Powai

According to the police, the victim, Ajay Singh, had stepped out of his house in Powai when he was struck by a speeding pick-up vehicle around 12.30 pm near Lake Homes, in front of the IRB Company office on Chandivali Farm Road.

In her complaint, Singh’s wife, Meena, 38, a domestic worker, told the police that she received a call from a neighbour, Sultana Navache, who informed her that Singh had been taken to Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. On reaching the hospital, Meena found her elder son, Ganesh, already present.

“She was subsequently informed that Singh had sustained serious injuries to his face and neck after being hit by an unidentified pick-up vehicle, and that the driver had escaped without offering help,” an officer from Powai police station said, adding that Singh was declared dead at 1.10 pm while undergoing treatment.

Police said they are examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the vehicle and trace the absconding driver. A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.